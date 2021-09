Alarmist, unhelpful and completely misguided – the Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has dismissed fears about the impending energy crisis, as he insisted the UK was “highly resilient”.

But with wholesale gas prices soaring by 250% since January, the government has been holding emergency talks with energy companies, with many smaller firms struggling to stay in business.

And there’s already talk of the knock-on effect causing food shortages, claims which the government has also denied.