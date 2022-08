By October, a typical household will face an energy bill of more than £3,500 a year as the price cap, which sets out how much energy providers can charge customers, isn’t just lifted – but virtually obliterated.

And that £3,500 could be much worse.

By next spring bills could be almost twice as much again. With already hard-pressed families wondering how on earth they’re going to manage – the government has admitted it has “to do more”. But what exactly?