As the two candidates prepared for another slugfest in front of Tory members tonight in County Durham, they exchanged blows over the escalating gas and electricity price crisis.

The energy price cap is supposed to protect households from unpayable bills.

But analysts today warned that the cap will rise so high that average bills could approach £4,300 pounds early in the new year.

Boris Johnson has said that taking action will be down to whoever takes over from him.