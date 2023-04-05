Endometriosis: Hope for some women currently facing eight-year average wait for diagnosis

Endometriosis is a debilitating condition that affects one in ten women – but so far there is no cure, and relatively little research has been done into possible causes and treatments.

Those living with it can experience severe pain, excessive bleeding and, in many cases, problems with fertility.

A lack of awareness – and even stigma in some communities – means most women wait years to get a diagnosis.

Our Health and Social Care Editor Victoria Macdonald has been speaking to a team of doctors and researchers at a West London Hospital about how they’re hoping to change that.