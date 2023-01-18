Emergency in the NHS: Medics and politicians debate the crisis

The NHS is in the midst of an unprecedented crisis – it’s a true emergency in UK healthcare.

In this special programme we have nurses, doctors, paramedics, care providers, patients and experts debating leading politicians – the Health and Social Care Minister Helen Whatley and Labour’s Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting – over the current state of our NHS.

They discuss the ongoing strikes and more fundamentally, how to tackle ambulance delays, hospital waiting lists and GP appointments to get the NHS stable and off the critical list.