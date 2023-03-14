Eleanor Williams jailed for eight and a half years over rape lies

A young woman has been jailed for eight and a half years after a court found she lied about being raped and trafficked by an Asian gang – and made false claims against a number of men.

The judge said 22-year-old Eleanor Williams from Barrow-in-Furness, known as Ellie – had shown “no significant sign of remorse” – after her claims, which went viral on social media – were proven to be “complete fiction”.

Our social affairs editor Jackie Long reports – and be warned, there are distressing details from the start.