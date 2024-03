Elbow have returned to the top of the charts.

Their tenth studio album in three decades, Audio Vertigo has tonight become their fourth number one. It has had almost universal acclaim with the critics and the band are soon going on tour.

We went to meet the frontman Guy Garvey at the studio where he wrote most of his lyrics and he told me about how different making this album had been, especially now Al Reeves, who has formally become Elbow’s new drummer, has joined in the writing process.