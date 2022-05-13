DUP blocks new Northern Ireland Assembly over post-Brexit trading protocol

The DUP had threatened to stop the Northern Ireland Assembly functioning, in protest at the post-Brexit trading protocol, and today that came to pass.

Members were being registered after last week’s election gave Sinn Féin the greatest share of the seats.

For the speaker to be sworn in and for the assembly to function, the participation of the DUP would be required – but its leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson would not allow that.

Sinn Féin leader Michelle O’Neill accused him of “denying democracy” and the Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis called on parties to come together.

Warning: This report contains some flash photography.