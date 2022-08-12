Drought declared across eight areas of England

An official drought has been declared across eight areas of England – amid the driest summer for 50 years.

It means water companies can take tougher measures to conserve stocks – while the Environment Agency has warned it will take “weeks worth” of rain to restore supplies.

Drought status now applies to a swathe of areas from Devon and Cornwall to East Anglia and up to Lincolnshire – as well as north and south London.

While a Met Office amber warning for extreme heat is in place until midnight on Sunday.