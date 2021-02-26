‘Don’t wreck this now’ – UK government’s Covid warning

The latest figures show that Covid-19 cases in one-in-five local authority areas in England have risen in the last week.

This is on the same day that the government announced that the next phase of vaccinations will be prioritised by age, with 40 to 49-year-olds next in line rather than people in certain vulnerable occupations, such as police officers and teachers.

The latest 24-hour government figures show a further 345 people are reported to have died with Covid, bringing the official UK total to 122,415.