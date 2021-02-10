Don’t book summer holidays says UK government

A quarter of adults in England have now received their first Covid jab, but the government is still stressing extreme caution.

“Don’t go booking a holiday” is the message, with the prime minister warning it’s still too soon to see evidence of the vaccine’s effectiveness.

The latest government figures show just over 1,000 deaths have been reported in the latest available 24-hour period, bringing the UK total to more than 114,000.

There have been another 13,000 new cases in the UK, and another 411,812 people received their first dose of the Covid vaccine yesterday.

That means more than 13 million people in the UK have now received their first jab.