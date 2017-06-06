Dominic Grieve: ‘100 per cent guarantees of security not possible to provide’

Sajda Mughal, a survivor of the 7/7 attacks in London in 2005, and Dominic Grieve, who, until parliament was dissolved for the general election, was Conservative chair of the Intelligence and Security Select Committee, discuss the London Bridge attacks. Ms Mughal says the attacks took her back to what she went through in 2005 and she endured a “wave of emotions”. Mr Grieve says it is possible there were serious failings by the police and security forces, but it is important not to jump to conclusions. He adds that “100 per cent guarantees of security are not going to be possible to provide”.