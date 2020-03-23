Domestic violence warnings as people forced to stay at home

With the prospect of a full lockdown looming, police and charities, as we heard earlier, are warning there could be a sharp rise in domestic violence.

A combination of economic stress, worries about the virus and being confined indoors is likely to raise tensions – leaving charities worried about women trapped in the worst possible situation.

Two thirds of referrals to refuges are already declined because there simply aren’t enough beds – campaigners say it’s a situation that will only get worse in the coming weeks.