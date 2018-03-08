Domestic violence consultation launched

It is International Women’s Day and the government has chosen it to launch a consultation on domestic violence, which it describes as a “once in a generation opportunity ” to help stamp out abuse. Among its proposals, a move to put a greater focus on emotional and psychological abuse as well as physical violence. The Prime Minister said “abuse takes many forms, including controlling and coercive behaviour which isolates victims”. I spoke to Helen Walmsley-Johnson, who’s written a book about being controlled psychologically in an abusive relationship.