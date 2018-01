We have an exclusive story concerning a doctor whose mistakes cost the life of a six-year-old. Dr Hadiza Bawa-Garba was convicted of manslaughter by gross negligence over the death of Jack Adcock who had Down’s Syndrome. And on Thursday the General Medical Council struck her off the medical register.

But now a letter signed by thousands of doctors and seen by this programme, speaks of their “deep-seated concerns” about both her conviction and the General Medical Council’s decision to bar her.