16 Dec 2018

Division continues amongst MPs on Brexit plan

MPs should get a free vote on different Brexit options, the International Trade Secretary Liam Fox suggested today – a plan echoed by at least one of his cabinet colleagues.

Other ministers denied claims that they were secretly planning for a second referedum with other parties.

This, as Labour activists called on Jeremy Corbyn to support a People’s Vote – although he wasn’t giving any ground on that idea, as our Scotland Correspondent Ciaran Jenkins has been finding out.