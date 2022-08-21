Disability and abortion: Actors explore ethics of terminations past 24 weeks

Under British law – a woman can have a termination up to full term if the fetus is diagnosed at risk of severe health conditions or impairments.

Disability campaigners say the law should be changed – claiming it discriminates against disabled people – but they recently lost a landmark court case.

Actors Ruth Madeley and Ruben Reuter, who are both disabled, have been investigating the complex ethical issues of terminations past 24 weeks in a new documentary which goes out on channel 4 tomorrow evening.

We spoke to them.