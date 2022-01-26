Did the Covid models get it wrong?

Newspaper headlines were full of fears about millions of Covid cases a day but that did not happen – so what’s going on?

Tomorrow, plan B measures end in England, with face masks no long needed in public places and Covid passports dropped after only a few weeks in use. Boris Johnson said the Omicron wave had peaked nationally.

But before Christmas, newspaper headlines were full of fears about millions of cases a day and the NHS being overwhelmed like never before.

That did not happen – so what’s going on and were the Covid models wrong?

FactCheck’s Georgina Lee explains it all.

