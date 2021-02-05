Channel 4 News
5 Feb 2021

Did council official Jackie Weaver actually have the authority?

Never mind Bridgerton, have you seen the latest episode of Handforth Parish Council planning and environment committee, extraordinary meeting, December 10?

The Zoom recording has made a star of Jackie Weaver for the way she ruthlessly dealt with councillors she considered to be disruptive.

Ms Weaver isn’t a councillor, but had been invited as a troubleshooter.

As chief officer of the Cheshire Association of Local Councils, she’s been dubbed the Winston Wolf of Cheshire local government.

We went forth to Handforth.