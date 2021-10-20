Democracy under attack: the killing of an MP

Political Correspondent Liz Bates looks back at the past few days in UK politics, as the country comes to terms with another politician killed in our democracy.

Sir David Amess was a working-class Plaistow boy made proud Essex man, who sat in Parliament for nearly 40 years.

An MP who put the people first and who was more at home walking the streets of Southend West than Westminster.

While listening to his constituents at his weekly surgery last Friday, he was killed.

This week, MPs from all sides and from all backgrounds paid their respects to a great parliamentarian.

