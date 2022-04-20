Debate: Should assisted dying laws be changed?

People with terminal cancer are more than twice as likely to take their own lives as people without, according to new figures.

The Office for National Statistics has, for the first time, linked data from death certificates and NHS records in England, to help inform the debate around assisted dying.

We spoke to professor of Palliative Medicine Baroness Ilora Finlay, from Cardiff, and the chief executive of Dignity in Dying, Sarah Wootton.

