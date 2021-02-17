Debate: Are vaccine passports a good idea?

With more than 15 million people having now received their first dose of the vaccine, there are questions about how proof of a vaccination could give people more freedom, both at home and abroad.

Messaging from the government on the possibility of so-called vaccine passports has been mixed.

The foreign secretary’s suggestion on Sunday that they’re being considered for use within the UK was followed closely by Boris Johnson’s insistence that they would not.

We talk to Dr Clare Wenham, Assistant Professor of Global Health at the London School of Economics, and from Dubai, Charlie Mullins, the founder and CEO of Pimlico Plumbers.