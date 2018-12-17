Deaths linked to domestic violence rising, new figures reveal

It’s a horrifying statistic. A woman is killed by her male partner or former partner every four days in England and wales.

Channel 4 News has seen new figures that reveal the number of deaths linked to domestic violence is on the rise. The charity Women’s Aid, which compiled the data, says the real figure could be much higher.

It says more weight should be given to any history of domestic violence in unexplained deaths or suicides. In the first in our series this week examining domestic violence, we have been talking to one family whose daughter died following an abusive relationship. Some people may find some details in the report distressing.