Death toll rises further to 79 in Californian wildfires

The number of people now feared missing in the wake of the Californian wildfires has risen to almost thirteen hundred with 79 people confirmed to have died.
President Trump has visited the affected areas to see the extent of the damage and meet firefighters – but continued to deny that climate change played any part in creating the conditions for the worst wildfire in California’s history.
Kiran Moodley reports.