Daniel Morgan murder: Met Police ‘institutionally corrupt’, says report

“One of the most devastating episodes in the history of the Metropolitan Police” is how Home Secretary Priti Patel put it.

In a damning report, the force stands accused of institutional corruption and putting its own reputation above the proper investigation of the 1987 murder of private investigator Daniel Morgan.

Despite five police inquiries and an inquest, and now an apology from Met Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick, no-one has ever been brought to justice over his killing, leaving Mr Morgan’s family, 34 years on, still waiting for justice.