Damon Albarn and Paul Simonon on ‘Merrie Land’ and Brexit

Besides Blur, Gorillaz and the Syrian Orchestra Damon Albarn has another band, or supergroup, The Good, The Bad and The Queen.

Made up with members of The Clash, The Verve and Fela Kuti’s drummer. Their first album back in 2007 sang of “A stroppy little island of mixed up people”.

Now they’re back with a new record : Merrie Land. In part inspired by Albarn’s horror at the country exposed by the referendum campaign, it is an eerie, end of the pier reflection on the era of Brexit.

I spoke to him and his collaborator Paul Simonon, from the Clash, about what Merrie Land is.