Damian Green sacked – what does this mean for Mrs May?

Theresa May has repeated her concerns about police conduct after sacking her first secretary of state Damian Green for making “misleading statements” about the discovery of pornography on his Commons computer. The Prime Minister said she expected a proper investigation into claims that information was leaked by a former senior officer. Mr Green has continued to deny what he called “unfounded and deeply hurtful” claims that he downloaded or viewed the material.