Dame Judi Dench: ‘If the theatres become dark. I don’t know when we’re going to get them back’

Cinemas will be allowed to reopen around England from 4 July but theatre doors remain closed.

In a letter in The Times today, heads of the leading performing arts organisations said that the public needs to start lobbying the government to provide “immediate and substantial” financial support to give them any hope of survival.

We spoke to Dame Judi Dench, one of the UK’s most famous actors who has spent a lifetime treading the boards.

We began by asking her how the closures of theatres would affect her.