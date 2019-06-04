D-Day veterans returning to Normandy on 75th anniversary

The forecast for the next 5 days
Catch up on TV bulletins
Delivered daily to your inbox
The next leg of President Trump’s UK trip will take him to Portsmouth tomorrow, to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day with the Queen.
As part of the commemorations, more than 250 veterans are travelling by ship to Normandy, many of them returning for the first time since the 1944 landings, which began the allied liberation of Nazi-occupied France.
We have spent the last two days travelling with those D-Day veterans.