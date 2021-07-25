Critics warn of coronavirus vaccine passports ‘chaos’

The Health Secretary Sajid Javid has apologised for tweeting that people shouldn’t “cower” from coronavirus but learn to live with it.

But there was some optimism within government too as Covid cases fell once again in the UK, with just over 29,000 new infections recorded – and a further 28 deaths.

As ministers try to keep the country moving despite high case numbers, they’re considering plans to bring in a vaccine passport scheme this autumn to exclude people from attending mass events like concerts or sports matches unless they’ve had two jabs.

Critics say it could cause chaos – or risk widening inequalities.