Criminal barristers are taking strike action across England and Wales in their dispute over pay and conditions.

Junior barristers say their average salary can work out as low as £12,500 a year – claiming they can’t make a living from the cases they take on under legal aid.

With a huge backlog already clogging up the courts, the strikes are affecting around a thousand cases a day –

Justice Secretary Dominic Rabb said it would simply “delay justice for victims”.