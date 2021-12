Amid the growing public outcry, some of the most potent anger has come from those who lost loved ones to Covid or suffered alone in order not to break lockdown rules.

They’re furious at the allegations that Downing Street staff not only held a party, but were joking about it days later.

We have been to meet one doctor to find out what she remembers about 18 December, 2020, the night of the alleged party at Downing Street.