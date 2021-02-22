Covid vaccines used in UK ‘working spectacularly well’, scientists say

There are encouraging signs that the vaccines are having a “spectacular” impact on reducing serious illness.

Scientists in Scotland have found that a single dose of the Oxford AstraZeneca jab can cut the risk of people having to go to hospital by up to 94 per cent.

The latest 24-hour government figures show a further 178 people are reported to have died with Covid, bringing the UK total to 120,757.

There have been another 10,500 new cases in the UK.

Some 141,000 people received their first dose of the Covid vaccine yesterday.

So 17.7 million people have now received their first dose of a vaccine.