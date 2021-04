Covid vaccines could be offered to people aged over 40 as early as this week, according to one NHS official, and doses of the Moderna vaccine may also begin to be rolled out in England.

The latest 24-hour government figures show 69,000 people received their first dose of the Covid vaccine yesterday.

Almost 190,000 have had their second dose. Almost 32,200,000 people have now received their first dose of a vaccine, while more than 7.5 million people are fully vaccinated.