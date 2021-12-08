Covid Plan B for England announced as Omicron spreads

It’s official – England will be moving to Plan B measures to control surging Omicron cases.

The work from home guidance is back, along with a mandatory Covid pass for nightclubs and places with

large crowds, while wearing facemasks will be compulsory in all public indoor venues.

Boris Johnson, flanked by his top scientific advisers, described it as the “proportionate and responsible thing to do”.

While in the Commons, Sajid Javid told MPs the estimated number of Omicron cases was “probably closer to 10,000”.