Anyone over the age of 40 will now be able to get a third dose of the Covid vaccine. It’s after the Health Security Agency said that having the booster cuts the risk of infection by more than 90%.

In today’s other developments, 47 deaths from Covid were reported in the last 24 hours. More than 39,500 people tested positive.

Nearly 90% of people have had their first dose of the vaccine and 80% have received the second dose. And just over 22% have received the booster jab.