Covid: jabs for 12-15s are dividing opinion

The announcement that vaccines are going to be offered to 12 to 15-year-olds in schools like this one, the John Smeaton Academy in Leeds, has divided opinion.

In a highly unusual move, chief medical officers across the country argue the jabs are advisable not only for the marginal health benefits to children, but to prevent further disruption to their education.

What is also proving divisive is the fact that the youngsters themselves, and not their parents, will have the final say in whether they have the jabs.