Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak suggested Covid should let “rip” – even though people would die from the virus, according to evidence at the public inquiry from the UK’s former chief scientist.

The hearing was shown diary entries written by Sir Patrick Vallance at the time – including comments from Mr Johnson’s then senior advisor, Dominic Cummings – who commented: “Rishi thinks just let people die and that’s okay”.

Sir Patrick said he had been chronicling what he called “quite a shambolic day”.