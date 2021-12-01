Channel 4 News
Next on TV
Tomorrow 7.00pm
Menu
3m
1 Dec 2021

Covid: Government guidance ‘confusing for everyone’, says Labour

By

Labour have accused the government of ignoring the advice of its top scientific advisers over tests for flights coming into Britain.

Leaked notes from a meeting of SAGE scientists reportedly said requiring the tests would be “valuable” in the battle to contain the new Omicron variant.

Twenty-two cases have now been confirmed in Britain.

The hospitality industry is already seeing a drop in trade and Christmas parties are being cancelled amid accusations that government messaging hasn’t been clear.