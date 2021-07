This could salvage summer, say travel bosses, as the government announced that quarantine will be scrapped for fully vaccinated people from the United States and the EU, if they arrive in England from an amber country.

This evening the Scottish government said it will do the same.

The weekly trend of infections in the UK is still down, although just over 27,500 new Covid cases in the UK were reported today, a rise on yesterday, along with a further 91 deaths.