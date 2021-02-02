Covid death rate among people with learning disabilities higher than general population

A shocking 80 per cent of deaths of people with a learning disability in England were Covid-related in the week ending 22 January.

These figures were released today by the charity Mencap, which said that the death rate was dramatically higher than in the general population.

Yet despite this, people with learning disabilities are not being given the same priority for the vaccine as older people.

One care provider has told this programme that although they have extremely vulnerable people in their care, no date had been set for them to receive the jab.