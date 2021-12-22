Covid: Daily UK cases top 100,000, as Wales brings in new rules

A six-figure daily Covid case load.

As Omicron swamps the UK oblivious to borders, the differing approaches of the Westminster and devolved governments were further underlined today.

The Welsh First Minister, Mark Drakeford, announced more restrictions on social gathering and hospitality businesses, a day after Nicola Sturgeon said she was tightening the rules in Scotland.

Meanwhile in England, self-isolation rules were eased as Boris Johnson’s government continues to hold off on additional measures.