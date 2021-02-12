Covid cases falling in UK as R number drops to lowest level since July

Infections are falling in every region across the country.

The epidemic is finally shrinking, although scientists warn that the number of Covid cases, and patients in hospital, remains perilously high.

The latest 24-hour government figures show a further 758 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid, bringing the UK total to just over 116,000.

There have been another 15,000 new cases in the UK, and another half a million people received their first dose of the Covid vaccine yesterday.

That means more than 14 million people have now received their first jab. Boris Johnson hailed the progress so far, saying it was on target.