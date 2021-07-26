Covid cases continue to fall in UK but No 10 says trend could be reversed

Covid cases across the UK have fallen for the sixth day in a row. Downing Street insisted the pandemic was “not over and we are not out of the woods yet”, and that the downward trend could be reversed once the full effects of lifting England’s restrictions a week ago today begins to filter through.

Latest figures show that just under 25,000 new infections were recorded in the last 24 hours. Fourteen deaths were reported.

The pace of vaccinations continues to be slow. Just over 24,000 people had their first dose yesterday, while 118,000 people got their second jab.

However, there are now more than 5,000 Covid patients in English hospitals, the highest level since mid March.