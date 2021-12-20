Covid: Boris Johnson refuses to rule out further restrictions

No new restrictions for England – yet.

That was what Boris Johnson said today as he insisted the government is monitoring Covid data “hour by hour” and would not hesitate to take further action.

But for anyone who had been expecting a more significant announcement, the prime minister admitted arguments in the cabinet over whether to bring in more restrictions had been “finely balanced”.

Almost 92,000 new Covid cases were reported today, the second highest daily figure on record.

And hospital admissions in London, where Omicron is rife, have risen sharply.