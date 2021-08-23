Covid: All 16 and 17-year-olds in England invited for jab

Teaching unions are warning that disruption for pupils in England is “inevitable” as schools open after the summer holidays.

That’s due to schools and colleges being asked to test all pupils on site before they’re allowed back in the classroom.

Meanwhile, the government has launched a video aimed at encouraging more young people to get vaccinated. It says more than a million 16 and 17-year-olds in England have now been invited to get their first jab.

We went to a college in Nottingham, where some people still aren’t sure about taking the jab.