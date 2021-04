It has been a year of isolation, of anxiety, of loneliness, where social activities have been largely shut down and services like care provision severely disrupted.

On World Health Day, new figures from the Office for National Statistics show that people with disabilities have been at even greater risk of loneliness during the long lockdowns.

We sent the actor Ruben Reuter out to meet those who like him – have a learning disability – to hear how the last year has been.