Covid: No new money to support business

While the decision on a formal circuit breaker didn’t materialise today, for many companies the economic impact on the ground is already here, and it’s looking pretty anxious.

Companies had been hoping that we’d have some information about a new support package after days of being told that the chancellor was sympathetic and “in listening mode”.

But now we know there’ll be no new money, and people we spoke to are really angry about that.

They’re having to send staff home, and many fear they won’t be able to pay people during these critical Chrismas weeks.