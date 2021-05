Now, The Specials captured the despair of recession hit Coventry forty years ago with their hit single Ghost Town – and as Coventry becomes this year’s City of Culture – a new exhibtion has opened, celebrating the music of Two Tone and ska. It became the sound track to the social unrest of the early eighties and a rallying cry against racism and far right violence.

Darshna Soni has been talking to The Selecter lead singer Pauline Black, about life on the frontline of Two Tone Britain.