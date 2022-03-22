Court told alleged Islamist terrorist posed as Christian constituent before killing MP David Amess

The Old Bailey has heard that an alleged Islamist terrorist posed as a potential constituent and made an appointment before murdering MP David Amess.

Ali Harbi Ali denies killing the Southend Conservative MP at a constituency surgery in October last year.

The court was played a recording of the 999 call to police made by one of the MP’s constituents and shown CCTV of Ali Harbi Ali’s journey to Southend where the prosecution said he was carrying a 12-inch knife.

Warning: This report contains distressing details.